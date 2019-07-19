On July 12, the U.S. House of Representatives passed HR 1327, the "Never Forget the Heroes Permanent Authorization of September 11 Victim Compensation Act." This bill is intended to provide additional funding for medical care to the 9/11 first responders who have suffered from incident-related illnesses. This bill passed by an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 402-11.
Among those 11 representatives who voted against the bill is our very own Rep. Andy Harris. Harris, a physician and a vocal and persistent advocate of "right to life" positions, seems to have gotten his priorities mixed up, disregarding the life and health of the currently living.
His negative vote, whatever the fiscal reason, shows the hypocrite he is and shames the First Congressional District for having elected him.
