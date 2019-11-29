To the Editor,
Hello. I am a newly retiree and I am appalled to see what the prices seniors are charged for prescriptions.
We are on a fixed income and the money has to be shared on all of our expenses.
Please, please don’t forget to remember us when the time comes to vote.
Thank you.
