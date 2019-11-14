To the Editor,
I have a simple idea that could save lives in school shootings. An intruder containment system with heavy doors held back with electromagnets, and heavy duty locks on the doors that lock the intruder in place.
Motion detection and cameras would be in place in each section wired to a status board.
A school office person would push a panic button that would de-energize the electromagnets an allow the doors to shut and lock.
Just an idea.
PS — I live in the complex in North East where the home invasion took place. Thanks to all police officers for protecting us!
