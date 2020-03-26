Scary times in Cecil County

These are scary times. Every day we here in Cecil County seem to get more bad news about another confirmed case of COVID-19, more businesses being shut down, and more of our friends and neighbors suffering.
But I am thankful we have experienced leadership at the County level. County Executive Dr. Alan McCarthy and his leadership team have helped calm my and my family's fears with their consistent and effective communication during this crisis. Like Governor Hogan, he has acted swiftly and effectively. Dr. McCarthy even had the foresight to build up the county's rainy day fund for an emergency just like this.
We are lucky to have a seasoned medical professional leading us during this medical crisis. I believe Alan McCarthy has the experience and knowledge to keep our County on track as we navigate this pandemic together.
