Folks who live on Maryland Route 272 have mentioned an increase in the traffic on Maryland Routes 272 and 273. We have a very unusual type of traffic patterns depending on what time of the day. The morning (going to work), traffic is heavy from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. During the day due to an improved economy, we have tractor trailers and large wood-carrying trucks speeding. If you’re not traveling 60+ mph you’ll have a truck on your bumper! If you ask the police why they don’t ticket these trucks on Route 272, their answer is alway the same. “We have other jobs to do.” Yes, if you want to see the state troopers doing the other jobs, just look on Interstate 95 where they hang out two and three sitting in the medium stopping no one who blows my doors off and passes them. So what it boils down to is resurfacing Route 272 to allow trucks to speed faster. In the evening the traffic (coming home from work), runs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The circle at Blue Ball Road is a mess. Sharp narrow turns not making folks slow down but increasing the danger of those who treat this circle as a video game. Again we appreciate the M.D.T. for repairing Route 272 but we can’t appreciate the highway law enforcement for not doing traffic safety. All the truck drivers who pass through every day know it. A point being made is the roads are getting more dangerous with heavy traffic, fast driving trucks and lack of safety control and dangerous road construction at our circle.
