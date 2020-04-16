Remember the legacy

As an 82-year-old senior, I can remember the second world war years when America became united and strong overnight, and it can happen again. We became the most powerful nation on the face of the earth. Everyone was in sync from children to seniors. The war effort was great. I remember prayer in the classroom and the pledge of allegiance to the flag. The attitude and character toward people and life were amazing. We had purpose, priorities, and we supported our armed forces and veterans.
Perseverance and the Word of God was everywhere. In Proverbs 15:33, God says, "The fear of the Lord is the instruction of wisdom; and before honor is humility." We adopted His laws as our own. The laws of our nation are predicated upon the Word of God. We don't have sharia law because our book is the Bible. We don't have kings here because our forefathers said there would be no king but Jesus.
We incorporated His word into our nation's fabric. He blessed us, protected us and prospered us as no other nation. We have risen higher and faster than any nation before us.
Compared to the other nations of the world, we are a youngster nation, a child nation. I have been in churches in Europe that are older than our nation. Yet we have risen to the top of the heap at the guiding hand of God.
As a nation, we have failed to honor the covenant and we are beginning to reap the sour rewards of neglecting and turning away from God. Christians are the ones who need to step up their game. We are the ones whom God calls to repent and to return and be righteous.
We cannot expect our nation to be more than its churches. We cannot look to men and methods of earth; we need to look to the God of Heaven. We are the ones to blame, and we are the ones that need to be revived so this country can be turned back to God.
If America is going to see the blessing and power of God, it will require an embracing of righteousness, a returning to God of the Christians, and a revival among the people of God. This happened in the past and it can happen again.
May God bless America - again!
Editor's Note: This is a letter to the editor and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Cecil Whig staff or APG Media of Chesapeake.
