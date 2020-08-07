It was approximately six years ago, when the cry “I can’t breathe” first rang out across America with the senseless murder of Eric Garner in NYC. Watching the nightly news, we witnessed NYPD put Mr. Garner in a chokehold until the breath left his body. The crime committed was selling single cigarettes without bearing a tax stamp (known as loosies in NYC), a misdemeanor that should have warranted a fine or warning. His words have continued to echo over and over again as we have dealt with multiple deaths, including the most recent police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Since Mr. Floyds death legislators and protesters, around the world are calling for a ban on chokehold restraints. Those which cut off airflow through the windpipe, as well as carotid strangle holds which cut blood flow to the brain. Law Enforcement Agencies in most major cities freely admit this technique is neither taught nor sanctioned by any police department. Without a doubt it is considered an excessive use of force as well as inhuman treatment. Every state in America should review the laws on their books and determine to find other methods of restraint. Deadly force is not acceptable and hard to reason as a justifiable tactic, when applied to a suspect committing a low-level crime or when there is no life being threatened.
The great state of Maryland has had at least two such cases, Chris Brown and Anton Black. We only see and know about the high-profile cases, however two such deaths are two too many. According to the ACLU of Maryland 2015 findings it is impossible to accurately know how many deaths were committed related to chokeholds. Apparently no state or federal law has ever required police in Maryland to report civilian deaths that occur during police encounters. ACLU has also determined that Sixty-nine percent of those who died in a police encounter (75 people) were Black. Blacks make up 29 percent of Maryland’s population.
Maryland must join NY, Minneapolis, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Washington, D.C., and California in implementing a ban on chokeholds. We the people of Maryland must demand Governor Hogan sign an executive order to get the job done in the 18 agencies that he’s responsible for and set the tone for local municipalities to follow suit.
