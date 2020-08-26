On a happy note.... while driving through North East recently I discovered racks of books in front of the closed library. I knew they have online options and some branches are open but it was so nice to find books there just to “Read and Return.” I miss going to the library & picking out books so this was a pleasant surprise.
As a child I looked forward to visiting the Bookmobile every two weeks in the summer when it came to a small store near old Conowingo. It always made me happy much like discovering books here just for the borrowing. Thank you CCPL for finding ways to help the community through these trying times.
