The Paris Foundation has been a marvelously kind and effective provider in Elkton of free meals and clothing for homeless veterans and distressed families for years. They are funded by churches, synagogues and mosques, NOT tax payers’ money.
They’ve been located in the 200 block of Bridge Street --- — just a short walk away from three campsites in nearby wooded areas where homeless vets and Moms with kids live. There are also three excellent shelters for disadvantaged folks are also within reasonably easy walking distance from the current Paris location.
Here’s hoping that their new plans for relocating to a very needy development far away (Hollingsworth Manor) will leave us with at least a small room on Bridge Street where nearby homeless folks can continue to easily access free food and clothing.
Folks of great good will can call or text to Vets Helping Homeless Vets at 443-941-4794 if they wish to donate old and clean clothing. We always need oodles of socks and footwear and t shirts and clothing of ALL sorts, and bibles, blankets, tents, sleeping bags, propane, and small batteries, etc etc etc. We discourage gifts of money.
Thanks from Gramps of VHHV, and learn more by texting me at 443-941-4794, or by emailing to me at GrampsCanHelp@gmail.com
