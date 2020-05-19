Questioning candidates about budget

I am resident of North East and a prelaw student, who is gathering information on this coming election. I am familiarizing myself with the platforms of each candidate along with the history of the management of Cecil County using information on the ccgov.org web site.
The 2021 budget has been a hot topic recently. There is a document on the web site recapping the 2020 budget comparing it to the 2021 proposed budget. Several candidates are talking about tax increases but page 16 of the document says that the Real Property Tax Rate and the Personal Property Tax rate was set back in 2018 and is unchanging.
The presentation goes on to say the property tax rate has only been increased one time in the last 8 fiscal years and the income tax rate has only been increased one time in the last 19 fiscal years. Again, where are the increases the candidates are talking about? I believe that if property taxes paid have increased it is due to the assessed property value increasing – not the tax rate increasing.
Page 28 of the power point document says the County Executive has chosen not to raise property taxes or income taxes for 2021. And one region of the county who saw an increase in the assessed value will have that phased in over several years. These two items make up about 90% of the county’s revenue for education, public safety, etc.
Based on this information, I tried to contact Ms. Hornberger and Ms. Gregory because they said they are concerned women who will stop the tax increases and cut the budget, giving money back to the people. However, I have not gotten an answer. I want to understand what tax increases they are stopping and what they are cutting. Is it funding to CCPS, libraries, and parks? I want to vote intelligently. As a woman, I would love to have a woman at the table looking out for my best interests.
Nevertheless, I must support a candidate who returns emails and is clear in what he supports. I am casting my vote for Don Harmer for County Council, an intelligent man fighting for the people of Cecil County. He is a compassionate leader that stays connected and cares deeply for ALL people, and that is exactly why he has my vote.
