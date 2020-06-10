The recent weeks following the death of George Floyd have been an eye opener. It has allowed us to see the unexpectedly vast number of people who would not stand by, after witnessing a black man’s life being taken from him so unjustly by those whose job was to protect life. It allowed us to see people of all backgrounds, races and ages, including some police, standing together against racially biased inhumanity. It allowed us to see black Americans, and others, reach the tipping point, after which they needed to have their voices heard. It allowed us to see people of other nations in the world join in solidarity against cheapening the value of black lives. And it has helped us to learn on a deeper personal level, and as a society made up of different races, who we have been, who we are, and who we would like to be.
