In the past two months, I have written to Governor Larry Hogan in regards to the conditions of our main roads. I used 272 as an example of a poor patch work that is becoming a hazard to motorcycles plus vehicles are now swerving to avoid bad road conditions. I have not heard from his office which is unusual. As a typical local tax payer, I often wonder where does all the toll money Maryland collects go? I can hear the leaders in Annapolis say “well we have appropriate funds for this and that.” Well Annapolis and county, try protecting our drivers. Fix our roads and finish the circles and bridges.
