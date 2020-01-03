When I got our Cecil County property tax bill, it had a big interest charge on it. I was told that we did not pay the first bill. I don’t remember ever receiving (three envelopes) through the mail.
The issue of not receiving my statements, and the taxes going up each year is frustrating. Even though I was informed that it was the assessments, not the taxes, that were increased. Regardless, the tax bill gets bigger every year.
