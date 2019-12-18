This letter is a response to last week’s letter from Mrs. Bowlseby and Mrs. Szep.
I cannot help but feel your attack letter is both ugly and completely unnecessary. The suggestion that Jackie [Gregory] is maliciously ‘Double Dipping’ is laughable.
What we really have here is a willing, working educator, filling a comparatively low-pay, high-stress and extremely part-time roll for our school system.
There is no evidence (and you provide none) that she has attempted to truly enrich herself financially or has attempted to interject her influence upon the school system through this ‘employment’.
Therefore, there is no real conflict of interest here. No ‘Quid Pro Quo’ if you will.
I think it ridiculous to suggest there may be.
Considering the constant allegations of conflicts of interest levied on certain county elected officials (one in particular) via social media and in political circles,
I find it funny you’d choose now, over such a small issue, to go public with your outrage. Where were your Charter Government lessons over the past three years? Do you provide your vast knowledge of our Charter to other elected officials behind closed doors? I’d dare to suggest that you do.
Ladies, I truly thank you for your past efforts in bringing Charter Government to Cecil County. Not necessarily for Charter, that’s an entirely different discussion, but for your active participation and volunteerism.
It’s no secret that qualified and willing people are quite difficult to come by for such thankless positions. Unfortunately, however your unfair and malicious public ‘Letter’ is one of the reasons why more people don’t participate.
In stating that, this political Mean Girls act is below both of you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.