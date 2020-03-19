Dear Editor:
The importance of the 2020 Census came to mind this week as our residents hunkered down and limited their social interaction in the face of the Coronavirus.
If and when a vaccine for the Coronavirus becomes available, distribution of this vaccine would be based on population statistics provided by the Census. In 2010, at least one-fourth of the county were not counted. Can you imagine if Cecil County did not receive their fair share of vaccines?
The 2020 Census population and other statistics will be used to allocate federal and state funds for schools, libraries, colleges, and many social programs that our community needs such as Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP, WIC and CHP. In addition, the 2020 Census will be used to determine our congressional districts, legislative districts and councilmanic districts.
While we are following local health guidelines of washing hands, coughing in a tissue, and keeping at least 6 foot away from each other, please remember to fill out your Census form. You can also go online to my2020census.gov to respond online or call 1-844-330-2020 to respond by phone.
Stand up for Cecil County and be counted in the 2020 Census.
