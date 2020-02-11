I would like to clarify my comments regarding the Fire Alarm system at Perryville High School. I am a former CCPS employee and Nicet Certified in fire alarm installation, maintenance and inspection. I was the person conducting the required yearly inspections mentioned by Mr. Willis.
Yes the system is grandfathered and functional to a point. Parts are no longer available for this obsolete system. Most of the building is covered by Horns with no strobe lights for the deaf and hard of hearing. Many of the Horns don't function as loudly as they should.
The Fire Marshall who approved the connections of the Portable Buildings highly recommended upgrading the system many years ago. My intent was not to disparage the Cecil County Public School system that I spent many joyous years working for.
This Fire Alarm replacement needs to be on the radar and not filed away as deferred maintenance.
