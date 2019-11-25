To the Editor,
Health care should NOT be a for profit industry! Enough is enough.
Greed is not a good thing. People should not have to choose between needed medicines and food. Or a roof over their heads. Please do something to stop the decline of the United States of America.
Make our country something to be proud of again.
Socialism is medicare, social security, fair wages, get off of the lies and find the truth.
