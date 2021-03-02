As county attorney in the early 1980s, I drafted the original Cecil County Public Ethics Law, then I chaired the Ethics Commission for a few years later after leaving the county attorney position. I have observed with dismay the recent happenings with the full Ethics Panel being dismissed by the new county executive.
I will mention in passing that after chairing a charter board whose work was narrowly defeated in 1991, I was invited to speak at several governmental task forces around the state. When asked why the charter had failed to pass several times in Cecil County, I told them that the main reason I had always heard was that Cecil County voters did not trust themselves to elect a person who would competently wield as much power as the proposed charter gave to the county executive.
Unfortunately, it now appears that they may have had a good point. In a properly functioning system of checks and balances, an executive should not be able to sweep an entire ethics commission out of office.
I have always believed, and often said that the most important thing to make certain that a democracy works is that its leaders be motivated by the desire to serve the public, and not to enrich themselves. For that reason, I have been active in the creation and the neutral, non-partisan enforcement of ethics laws for most of my professional life.
Clearly the charter needs to be changed and I would recommend looking at the New Castle County Ethics Code for a model. They have a seven-member commission, with council appointing four members, and the executive, three. Neither the council nor the executive can appoint more than two from the same political party. The members have staggered terms, and when there is a vacancy it is clear which branch of government has the appointing power for the vacant position.
I served as chairman of that commission also, and while the executive and the council wrangled frequently, it was clear that the ethics commission operated independently. As an oversight commission it cannot favor, or be ruled by one or the other. Cecil County could divide the appointment power of its five-member commission similarly, or expand to seven, like New Castle.
I hope the council and executive can come together to solve this important issue. In the long run, good government will require an independent ethics commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.