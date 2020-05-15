Op-Ed: Dr. Alan McCarthy, incumbent candidate for Cecil County Executive

To the Cecil Whig Readers,
Four years ago, we began a journey together. No one could have imagined the challenges we would face. A fiscal crisis, an opioid crisis, and now the coronavirus crisis. But I am pleased to say that, by working together, we are making progress on all three fronts.
Right now, Cecil County is better poised than any other county to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis stronger than ever. We’ve launched a small business loan and grant program, we are waiving fees for small businesses to give them relief, and I’m the only candidate to propose a comprehensive economic recovery plan, The Cecil Comeback.
Now, despite this recent progress, my opposition has spent a lot of time trying to mislead the citizens of Cecil County about my record on many issues. But our administration’s real results speak for themselves.
In fact, in just four short years, we have forever altered the fiscal trajectory of our county by ending the reckless spending of past administrations, eliminating the structural deficit, enacting the three balanced budgets without the use of unassigned fund balance and with no tax increases, and creating a safe and secure fund to prevent tax increases.
These reforms helped spark unparalleled economic growth, creating 4,000 new, family-sustaining jobs for our citizens, and making Cecil County the second highest county in job growth in Maryland and third highest in wage growth. We have attracted $2 billion in new, outside capital investment, creating 5 million square feet of commercial space, therefore expanding and diversifying our tax base with high-quality companies. We have also expanded our existing businesses substantially.
Our laser focus on creating jobs and growing our economy is allowing us to make critical investments to combat the opioid crisis, invest in our schools, and support public safety. And, in every corner of our county, you can see, feel, and touch examples of our progress.
Partnering with Governor Hogan, we have secured over a million dollars to help Cecil County children affected by opioid addiction. We launched an aggressive Narcan program resulting in a 60% decrease in fatal heroin overdoses in Cecil County. We are leading the effort to hold big pharmaceutical companies accountable for contributing to the opioid crisis through strong legal action. And we are directing millions of dollars annually to improve the health of Cecil County families and seniors and providing effective drug treatment programs to help those suffering from addiction.
We are also continuing to make Cecil County stronger by investing in public safety. Every Cecil County family deserves to feel safe in their home and on our streets. That is why we increased the Sheriff’s Department’s budget by $2.4 million, funded a full time staff in the States Attorney’s Office for the first time. We took the Volunteer Length of Service Award Program (VLOSAP) for our volunteer fire fighters and turned it in to a guaranteed, full-fledged pension.
We also funded the Volunteer Fire Companies to the highest level ever. And, we implemented a new state-of-the-art P-25 communications systems for all first responders. By substantially lowering the crime rate over the last four years, we are well on our way to making Cecil County the safest jurisdiction in Maryland.
Turning to education, every Cecil County child deserves a first class education. Our children deserve the best and I’m determined to provide it for them. That is why we funded our schools at their highest level in history, with more than $86 million helping educate our children this year alone. We also created the Cecil County School of Technology, which is now in its third year, with a highly diversified curriculum.
Our administration has also begun the largest school construction effort ever, building and opening Gilpin Manor – the first new school in Cecil County in thirty years, and breaking ground with Chesapeake City Elementary School. We have supported the development of new programs at Cecil College, whereby students can obtain an associate’s degree upon graduating from high school. We also helped ensure our library system was fully funded, and secured funding for the first new library in Cecil County in twenty years.
If we can do all this in four years, imagine what we can with another four. That is why I am running for reelection as your County Executive. No obstacle is enough to break our determination.
No barrier is enough to slow us down.
Because together, we are making Cecil County great!
Editor’s Note: The staff of the Cecil Whig would like to remind readers that this is an opinion page, and that the views expressed by letters to the editor and op-eds do not necessarily reflect the views of APG Media of Chesapeake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.