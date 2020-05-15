Op-Ed: Danielle Hornberger, candidate for Cecil County Executive

To the Cecil Whig Readers,
Recently, in the most demeaning and vulgar manner, my opponent and his cronies accused me of lying about crime statistics in Elkton and being anti-police.
While McCarthy’s team was out on a rampage hurling false accusations and slanderous attacks against me, they conveniently ignored the Elkton Police Chief’s confirmation that I had not made up the data. Rather he reported it seemed to be generated by the FBI, likely from their Uniform Crime Reporting Program that has been producing crime data since 1930. I am still awaiting an apology from Mr. McCarthy and all his cronies.
I understand McCarthy’s outrage by the polls that show I’m leading in the race for County Executive. Clearly, I’m not the only one in the county tired of McCarthy’s property and income tax hikes on hard-working families and businesses. Obviously, I’m not the only one furious that even though our county had budget surpluses of over $7 million, our taxes keep going up, not down.
McCarthy does not like that I won’t be intimidated by his thuggish behavior. I believe in transparency but he keeps trying to hide the truth about where our tax dollars have gone.
Let me share some facts and figures with you. And despite what McCarthy will say, I’m not making these up. They are on public record, in the Cecil County government budget.
A recent county budget shows $6 million was designated for local libraries (I’m not even including the $19 million in county funding for the new library). As a former educator, I think libraries and books are important-just not six million dollars important. It’s about prioritizing spending; we have larger issues to deal with- like fighting the opioid crisis and lessening the burden on our local families and businesses. This misallocation may explain why opioid deaths have gone up in Cecil County every single year under McCarthy. Our priorities are wrong.
And guess where the county’s spending almost $1 million a year? Not for higher police pay, fighting drugs, or to lower our high taxes and fees. Under McCarthy, almost $1 million was authorized in interest fees for the Calvert Park. Yes you read that right, nearly $1 million dollars in just interest for improvements on Calvert Park. By the way, out of the 24 jurisdictions in Maryland, Cecil is 7th highest in personal property fees, 5th highest in utility, and 7th highest in real property fees.
This is why I’m running for County Executive. It’s not enough to just get mad about our county’s tax and spend activities or to be angry that with all the tax hikes McCarthy’s stuck us with, people can’t afford to live or retire here. We must stop him from doing this again.
My opponent will do anything to keep his job, like trashing my name with false accusations and blatant untruths. Let’s take a closer look at his integrity.
Have you seen McCarthy’s campaign literature and billboards trying to mislead you into believing he’s tied to President Trump and Governor Hogan? McCarthy has no shame. Mr. Trump only endorsed one candidate in Cecil County this election, and I’m honored that he chose me.
As a career politician, Mr. McCarthy is skillful in skirting the truth. He can’t use the words “endorsed by” because he’s not.
Mr. Hogan has not endorsed anyone in the race either, but you can be sure he does not support McCarthy’s positions on taxes, education, and other key issues. McCarthy is in bed with the liberal unions supporting a $4-billion-a-year education bill that will raise our taxes and send much of the money to Baltimore City and Montgomery County schools-with little to no accountability. To fund this plan, Democrats proposed the largest tax increase in Maryland history, with tax hikes on lots of services, from haircuts to repairing refrigerators. Last week, Governor Hogan vetoed the education bill. McCarthy has announced his support for the Democrat bill in an interview with a liberal vlogger. It’s also why he is endorsed by the Teacher’s Union.
Want to know more about McCarthy’s integrity? When I confronted him on his proposal to raise our property taxes now, in the middle of a pandemic, McCarthy called me a liar. I produced a copy of an ad published in black and white in the local paper, paid for by McCarthy’s administration, which announces “property tax hikes”. These are the county’s words, not mine.
Every time I produce documented data, McCarthy and his minions call me a liar. It’s their attempt to distract you from learning that his entire hand-picked Ethics Board (which ignored 12 ethics violations charges filed against McCarthy) right now are under a State of Maryland investigation for breaking the law. And his campaign is using tens of thousands of dollars funded by Baltimore Democrats and developers to cover up his tax hikes, reckless spending, and liberal practices like proposing legislation to restrict the rights of law-abiding gun owners on their own properties.
Certain politicians confuse their role as public servant with the role and rights as a sovereign ruler. The abuse of power and vicious attacks against me as he slides lower in the polls remind me of an old expression: you can tell the truth about someone by how they act when they are abusing, when they are losing, and when they are boozing.
Editor’s Note: The staff of the Cecil Whig would like to remind readers that this is an opinion page, and that the views expressed by letters to the editor and op-eds do not necessarily reflect the views of APG Media of Chesapeake.
