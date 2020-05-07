On defunding the World Health Org.

To the Editor and fellow citizens,
I was distressed to learn on 4/14/20 that our President announced a 60 to 90-day hold on funds for the World Health Organization in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a now-familiar pattern President Trump shifted blame to WHO as he faced criticism for his early resistance to acknowledging the severity of the pandemic. The World Health Organization, a UN agency with a mandate to act as a central coordinating body for global health, is dependent upon member nations for its funding. The US has been the organization’s largest contributor, especially in voluntary contributions for specific initiatives. But as of March 31, 2020, the US was $99M in arrears for its agreed-upon two-year membership contribution (https://www.who.int/about/finances-accountability/funding/assessed-contributions/en/). Despite reports of needed reforms of the organization, we cannot afford to hobble the WHO’s efforts during this global pandemic by holding back already-allocated funds. Timely financial backing for continued efforts to fight the pandemic is crucial.
Equally distressing were President Trump’s remarks on 4/18/20. Responding to state governors’ assertions that lack of COVID-19 testing will delay re-opening economies in numerous states, Mr. Trump shifted blame to the governors, stating, “. . . they don’t want to use all of the capacity that we’ve created. We have tremendous capacity.” Governor Hogan, chair of the National Governors’ Association responded, “To try to push this off and say the governors have plenty of testing and they should just get to work on testing, that somehow we aren’t doing our job, is just absolutely false.” President Trump subsequently criticized Governor Hogan for purchasing 500,000 test kits from South Korea to address Maryland’s test shortage.
Please use your voice to demand the immediate release of already-appropriated funds for WHO and to call for greater federal coordination and assistance to the states in addressing the critical shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies. Visit www.usa.gov/elected-officials to find contact details for your Senators and Representative and write or call today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.