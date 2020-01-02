Dear Editor,
The atheist refuses to petition Almighty God for Faith. Religion is man’s response to God’s gift of Faith. The atheist prohibits all other citizens from petitioning Almighty God “to secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our (constitutional) Posterity,” all future generations.
The Preamble to our Constitution for the United States of America. Our legacy to all future generations, our constitutional posterity, cannot be a denial of First Amendment civil rights to freely express our petitions to Almighty God for Peace, Prosperity and Freedom.
Atheism denies The Supreme Sovereign Being, the sovereign Person of the Creator, the sovereign Person of the Redeemer, the sovereign Person of the Holy Spirit, petitioned for in our Declaration of Independence. “And for the support of this Declaration with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence...”
Citizenship is good will for the common good. Petitions to God for Peace, Prosperity and “to secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our (Constitutional) Posterity.” The Preamble, (the purpose) to The Constitution for the United States of America, are good will for the common good.
In refusing to acknowledge Almighty God, the atheist refuses to acknowledge the unalienable human rights endowed by “their Creator.” In refusing to acknowledge Divine Providence and petition God for Peace and Posterity and Liberty, the atheist exhibits an extreme abhorrence of humanity and our general welfare.
It is no wonder that in the last century, hundreds of thousands, nay tens of millions of persons were put to death by political ideologies that refused to acknowledge The Supreme Sovereign Being and the children of God, sovereign persons.
