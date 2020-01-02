What should be your New Years Resolution? Make it something you really want. Don’t make it a resolution that you should want or what other people tell you to want. Limit your list to a number you can handle. It’s probably best to make two or three resolutions that you intend to keep. Example get in shape, start eating healthier food and less food overall. Perhaps you may want to stop procrastinating or improve your concentration and mental skills. Perhaps it’s time to be more active and meet new people. Spend more time with people that matter. Become more polite and reduce stress. Volunteer and give more to charity. Stop being late all the time. Here is a good idea… learn to cook! Get quality sleep. Give up cigarettes. To be effective, resolutions and goals need to be specific. Write your true goals down to remind you.
