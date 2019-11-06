I was surprised to read attacks full of lies against me by Jack Wilkins (who does not seem to be a registered Republican in Cecil County according to voter files) recently published in your newspaper.
Clearly he hasn’t taken a look at my website, which outlines my campaign platform, starting with my opposition to the tax hikes by incumbent Alan McCarthy, who Wilkins supports. I stand with my fellow Republicans in their fights against high taxes — with Congressman Andy Harris and conservative Republicans in Washington, and with Governor Larry Hogan, Senator Jason Gallion, and others who are fighting liberal tax increases in Annapolis.
My platform also shows that I am committed to creating quality jobs and recruiting and expanding businesses without raising taxes, making our streets safer and opioid-free, Second Amendment protection, more opportunities for veterans, and preserving the rural beauty of Cecil County. We need new leadership that will enable our families to afford to live and retire here.
I am disgusted by what level supporters of McCarthy will go to, trying to distract from his record of raising taxes. I encourage those who prefer my campaign platform to McCarthy’s tax hikes to join my fight to change Cecil County leadership. I, Danielle Hornberger have pledged to run an honorable campaign, and that’s what I am doing-focusing on the issues. I call on my opponent and his supporters to keep lies and trash-talking out of a race that is about whether or not we agree with Alan McCarthy’s repeated tax hikes.
