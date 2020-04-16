More thoughts about the budget

Dear editor,
Opponents of County Executive Alan McCarthy are getting desperate. The lies coming from fringe groups like Campaign for Liberty are too numerous to address all at once, but let's discuss a few facts.
First, Dr. McCarthy's budget keeps all tax rates flat. Second, his budget includes property tax relief for seniors and veterans. Third, he's frozen hiring and spending in county government. How anyone can say he is not a true conservative makes me think they don't know what true conservatism is.
And, while we are discussing facts, here are a few more. The Campaign for Liberty's chosen candidate, Danielle Hornberger, has accepted donations from the 2016 Democratic nominee for County Executive. She has accepted donations from numerous out of county special interests. And her husband has supported special community tax increase legislation. And who isn't the real Republican?
We need a serious, experienced leader in this county to deal with a global pandemic. Not fringe groups pushing fringe candidates whose only campaign promise is to cut funding to county first responders and health professionals.
