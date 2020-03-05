Dear Editor:
I attended the candidate forum last week at Cecil College and the best choice for County Executive was clear: Alan McCarthy. He was honest, straightforward, and knew what he was talking about. The other candidates do not even compare.
Bill Coutz spent a lot of time describing problems, but not offering any solutions. Ewing McDowell seemed to not have prepared. And Danielle Hornberger seemed to not have any idea what county government actually does. In fact, Ms. Hornberger didn't seem to have a grasp of any of the real issues the Cecil County citizens seem to face every day. Maybe it is all the time she spends in Annapolis, but I would expect my County Executive to understand the important issues, like opioids or school funding, that us little people face each day. I guess you miss learning about those things when you are attending fundraisers in DC and Montgomery County.
Alan McCarthy has done an incredible job investing in Cecil County. Our budget is balanced. Our deficit eliminated. We've created 4000 new jobs. Why would anyone want to change course?
