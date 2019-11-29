To the Editor,
The Christmas season is soon approaching. Some of the most unique stories, come from the Police Department across the nation.
They save up money throughout the year to play secret Santa. Police officers with money would pull over poor condition vehicles or to the homeless to hand money to those who are in need. This just shows how good people can work together, when they want to.
There are a few organizations that help people here in Cecil County who need donations for food blankets and children's Christmas gifts. Please consider contacting Trinity Food Pantry, Meeting Ground Inc., Elkton Community Kitchen — one of these organizations or churches and give.
