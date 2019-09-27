We would like to send out a very special thanks to Scott Bowers of Ron Francis Wiring and the rest of our major sponsors for our car show — PNC Bank, Bayard House, Chesapeake Inn, Schaefer’s Canal House, and Prime 225. The Delaware Street Rod Car Club deserves a special thank you! They did an awesome job guiding all the show cars to parking spots! Wow! We had 544 show cars participate this year. Don Burch of Polished Treasures sponsored the “Top 40 Car Awards” presented this year. Our “On The Spot” car awards were sponsored by the following local businesses: Collie’s Marine/RV Supply, Bennett’s Discount Liquors, Chessie Marine Sales, Canal Creamery, Chick’s Shop, The Crab Shack, Crouse Brothers HVAC, Chesapeake Real Estate, The Real McCoy Dairy Creme, Dockside Dental, Bayard House, Foard’s Funeral Home, The Cafe on The Bay and The Inn at the Canal. Your support helped to make our 9th Annual Lions Car Show a huge success! Of course we are most grateful to the Town Council and especially the residents of Chesapeake City for their support of our car show as well. Last of all, thanks to the car show participants! The money raised from this event will benefit the many organizations and individuals, both local and county wide as we live our motto: “We serve!”
