The North East Lions Club would like to thank everyone who came out in good weather — and bad — to purchase Christmas trees from us. Christmas tree sales have been a yearly event for us for over 15 years. If it wasn’t for you, the people of North East and surrounding communities, the Lions would not be able to provide the services we do. Every cent of our proceeds goes back to the community to provide financial support to organizations such as: Cub & Scout Troop 131 of North East, North East Library, Boys & Girls Club of Cecil County, Scholarships to Cecil College, Henry Hammer Scholarship for the Trades at Cecil School of Technology, eye exams and eye glasses to those in need, and yearly eye exams in several Cecil County Elementary Schools.
Thanks again for your support. We will be back next year as usual, the Friday after Thanksgiving.
