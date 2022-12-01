The giving season is upon us! So many of us take this time to express our gratitude by giving to charities and nonprofits that do good upon the world. My dad used to say, “Charity begins at home.” Which meant that we should look for the needs of those closest to us before giving away to those far away.
Totally unsolicited, I would like to share with you my favorite local nonprofits that I see doing great work all year long that make a big impact on the community of Cecil County:
• Voices of Hope – (of course! I am the Executive Director) VoH provides substance use treatment and recovery supports to the Cecil community 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – providing access to life saving treatment and strengthening families.
• The United Way of Cecil County – donating to this organization takes the investigative work out of responsible donating to local nonprofits.
• The Help Center – in Elkton, they provide free food, clothing and misc. goods to people who need it.
• Deep Roots – this homeless shelter in Earleville takes in families with children for the long term. Their focus on children is amazing and strengthens generations to come.
• Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program – this nonprofit in Port Deposit offers equine therapy to folks with special needs and to veterans.
Please consider giving to these great organizations or volunteer with them – we can all be a part of making Cecil County a better place to live and raise our families!
