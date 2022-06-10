High prices are on everyone’s mind lately. Notice that I said high prices and not inflation. While the term inflation is used by most in reference to prices the term was created to mean inflation (increase) of the money supply. Technology, supply and other factors influence prices but they don’t constantly cause the cost of living to go up the way printing enormous amounts money does. One of the classic examples of a government causing hyper inflation was Germany printing large amount of currency to pay for World War I war debits. The German people were devastated financially and had to use vast amounts of cash to buy anything.
Our government is doing the same thing. Now we get to pay very high prices and there is no end in sight. Government spending is blamed for the printing of much more currency because federal budgets are so high there are not enough people, including China, buying treasury bonds, etc. to finance the spending. What is not covered by federal borrowing is made up by printing the rest.
Not really printing, of course, the transactions are fancy certificates and computer entries. But the result is the same. The money supply goes up; way up! That means prices go way up. So the next time you are upset about the cost of things, don’t blame the people selling stuff, blame the politicians whose outrageous spending habits are causing this to happen. While we’re at it we should stop voting for those in congress who are doing this to us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.