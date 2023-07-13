On June 29, I reached out directly to Councilwoman Donna Culberson and the Cecil County Chapter of Moms for Liberty. As the Manager of Blended Virtual Programming with Cecil County Public Schools, I was interested in learning more about and if possible participating in the Alternative Education Fair being promoted by Moms for Liberty and Ms. Culberson. The Blended Virtual Program provides students in Cecil County an effective alternative to face-to-face schooling and as such I felt that we could make a positive contribution to the Alternative Education Fair.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.