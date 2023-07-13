On June 29, I reached out directly to Councilwoman Donna Culberson and the Cecil County Chapter of Moms for Liberty. As the Manager of Blended Virtual Programming with Cecil County Public Schools, I was interested in learning more about and if possible participating in the Alternative Education Fair being promoted by Moms for Liberty and Ms. Culberson. The Blended Virtual Program provides students in Cecil County an effective alternative to face-to-face schooling and as such I felt that we could make a positive contribution to the Alternative Education Fair.
A few days after submitting my inquiry, I received a response from Councilwoman Culberson who, according to her email, is the Chapter Chair of Moms for Liberty in Cecil County. In her response, Ms. Culberson states that attendees of the fair are interested in alternative education options “due to the gender ideology, critical race theory, DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), sexually explicit/pornographic material and restorative practices currently weaved in the classrooms of the public school system.”
First, it is important to note that Cecil County Public Schools does not teach or promote gender ideology, critical race theory, or sexually explicit/pornographic material in our classrooms or programming as stated by Councilwoman Culberson. Additionally, it is greatly concerning that a sitting council member is chairing an organization that knowingly spreads false and deceitful information pertaining to what is happening within Cecil County Public Schools. Further, the idea that practices grounded in diversity, equity, and inclusion are akin to teaching sexually explicit/pornographic material is appalling. Cecil County Public Schools strives to implement policies and create environments that are welcoming to individuals of diverse backgrounds and we work to ensure that all students have the support they need to perform to their fullest potential. Perhaps if Ms. Culberson spent less time with Moms for Liberty and more time in county classrooms, she would recognize the blatant inaccuracy of her characterization of what is happening in our local schools.
___
Josh Mangold
Manager of Blended Virtual Programs for Cecil County Public Schools
(0) comments
