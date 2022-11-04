Across our nation school boards and teachers have come under attack. Meetings are disrupted and confrontations erupt about banning books. There is a common misperception that the mere mention of children/adults who do not fit the simple “boys are boys, girls are girls” categories will cause some children to become other than “straight.” This fear is unfounded. Gender expression, i.e., how one feels about one’s birth gender, is internal, not derived from external forces. The controversy is alive in Cecil County.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.