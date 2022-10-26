If you have travelled Cecil County roadways in the past month, you have almost certainly seen signs that have popped-up everywhere: Write-In Joyce Bowlsbey District 2 or Write-In Phyllis Kilby District 4. These two women are both former commissioners who served capably and honorably for eight and six years, respectively, on the County Council. Each is asking for the opportunity to give a significant chunk of her life over the next four years in the interest of balance, accountability and transparency in the County Council. Their candidacy stems from a critical concern about the direction the county is currently taking.
Important points to remember:
1) Every citizen in Cecil County votes for all Districts for the County Council and School Board (Board of Education) races.
2) Writing in a candidate is very simple:
a) Verify that you are choosing the correct district for your entry.
b) Blacken the oval next to the words “or write-in” so that the scanner will pick up your vote. On the electronic ballot marking device, click on the write-in button after verifying you have the correct district.
c) Write in the name of your candidate in the space provided (District 2, Joyce Bowlsbey; District 4, Phyllis Kilby). On the electronic ballot marking device, once you click the write-in button, a keyboard will pop up and you can type in the candidate’s name.
3) Please remember that the County Council candidates printed on the ballot are the presumptive winners, since they prevailed at the primary. Refusing to vote for one or the other of the write-in candidates because of party affiliation will in effect mean that you are casting a vote for the presumptive winner of that district. I urge you to consider casting a write-in vote for both Joyce Bowlsbey and Phyllis Kilby. Their proven record and their concern for the well-being of our county and its citizens make them the outstanding choice. See more info on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WriteInJoyceBowlsbey/ and https://www.facebook.com/writeinkilby or https://writeinkilby.com/.
Early voting (Cecil County Administration Bldg, 200 Chesapeake Blvd, Elkton, MD and Cecil Arena, 2706 North East Rd, North East, Maryland) begins on October 27 and continues (including weekends) through November 3.
Election Day is November 8.
Ballot drop boxes are located at the Cecil County Administration Bldg, North East, Rising Sun, and Perryville Middle Schools, and Bohemia Manor High School. Your vote is important!
