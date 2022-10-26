If you have travelled Cecil County roadways in the past month, you have almost certainly seen signs that have popped-up everywhere: Write-In Joyce Bowlsbey District 2 or Write-In Phyllis Kilby District 4. These two women are both former commissioners who served capably and honorably for eight and six years, respectively, on the County Council. Each is asking for the opportunity to give a significant chunk of her life over the next four years in the interest of balance, accountability and transparency in the County Council. Their candidacy stems from a critical concern about the direction the county is currently taking.

