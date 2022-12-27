As 2022 draws to a close, I’d like to take a moment to recognize the residents of Cecil County for their continued support of the hospitalized veterans at the Perry Point VA Medical Center and other sites throughout the VA Maryland Health Care System.
After two years of having to pause our volunteer program and curtail many of the inpatient activities facilitated by local community members, we were thrilled to see our volunteers return and activities resume throughout the holiday season.
For example, the American Legion Auxiliary, Department of Maryland, brought back their “Holiday Gift Shop” for hospitalized veterans at the Perry Point, Baltimore and Loch Raven VA Medical Centers, allowing patients to choose a gift for a loved one that the Auxiliary then wrapped and mailed. The Easton Elks sponsored an Angel Tree for residents in one of our Community Living Center units at Perry Point. Major General Robert L. Edmonson from Aberdeen Proving Ground visited hospitalized veterans throughout Perry Point to show his support during the holiday season. On Friday, more than 300 hospitalized veterans throughout our health care system received a holiday gift bag with $65 worth of items, which was made possible thanks to generous donations from local community members and veteran service organizations.
This is just a few of the many groups and individuals that sponsored activities or donated to support our hospitalized veterans this holiday season. We are grateful for all support, in whatever form it comes, because it reminds the men and women who served our country that their service and sacrifice is appreciated and that they are not forgotten. It says through actions, not just words, “you are cherished, honored and loved.” I am proud of the skill and dedication of our incredible staff throughout the VA Maryland Health Care System, but we couldn’t provide the safe, quality and compassionate care that each veteran deserves without the support of our local community and our volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.