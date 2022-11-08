Tomorrow is Election Day. I will have the privilege again of serving at the polls, alongside 230+ other local neighbors who have given of their time and effort to ensure the casting of ballots will go fairly and smoothly. I fully expect that I will face some major disappointments come Wednesday morning. However, doubts about the legitimacy of the nuts and bolts of the election process will decidedly NOT be part of my thinking. I have repeatedly observed the meticulous care that is given to protect the security of people’s ballots.
The quantity of serially-marked security tags on every piece of machinery in the poll place is astounding. Each ballot scanner alone has 4 different numbered zip-tie seals and two tamper tapes that are verified, recorded and replaced with new seals anytime any section of the machine is opened. This does not count the numbered seal that is placed on each closed ballot bin once it becomes full. The ballots themselves are printed on specialty paper recognized by the scanner. The total number of blank ballots is rigorously tracked with tamper tapes on each package of ballots. The number of ballots scanned, plus the number of “spoiled” ballots (replaced when a voter makes an error), plus total of blank ballots remaining must match exactly the total number of ballots received at opening of the polls. Seals are removed and replaced only in the presence of two election officials from differing parties. For further security, the election equipment and the data they collect are completely isolated from internet access.
These rigorous standards, used all across our country by local election departments, have brought us increasingly secure elections. Tragically, Donald Trump has done incalculable damage to the trust of the American people in our most fundamental democratic principles through completely unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. He continues the assault on our democracy to this day, and rewards those who echo him. Many people do not realize that Mr. Trump’s own Attorney General William Barr resigned from his post rather than endorse Mr. Trump’s false claims, 2 weeks after declaring on December 1, 2020, “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” Mr. Trump failed to win 50+ lawsuits seeking to overturn the 2020 election results, some of them before Supreme Court justices whom he appointed. Election denialism spreads hate like wildfire. I would be angry, too, if I thought my vote was “stolen.” Use your voices to protect our democracy. The fate of our nation hangs in the balance.
