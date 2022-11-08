Tomorrow is Election Day. I will have the privilege again of serving at the polls, alongside 230+ other local neighbors who have given of their time and effort to ensure the casting of ballots will go fairly and smoothly. I fully expect that I will face some major disappointments come Wednesday morning. However, doubts about the legitimacy of the nuts and bolts of the election process will decidedly NOT be part of my thinking. I have repeatedly observed the meticulous care that is given to protect the security of people’s ballots.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.