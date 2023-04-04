Let me get this straight. Following the advice of the County Land Use and Developmental Services Department, the County Council unanimously refused to approve a common-sense zoning change that would have prevented a 25-year-old apartment building in Bayview – which nobody has complained about – from having to be torn down? With the result that four tenants will have to relocate, a building will be demolished, and the entire property sold to a developer?
The apartment building could not have been built without multiple county approvals. And clearly a mistake was made in the 2011 comprehensive county re-zoning regarding the parcel in question, and both the county and the property owner bear responsibility for that. Yet the Council refused to acknowledge obvious facts.
I assume that all five Council members, bless their hearts, will be assisting those tenants in finding new places to live? As well as enacting ordinances that encourage more affordable housing in the county?
We know the answers to those questions. The Council’s decision puts paperwork over people. This from a Council with a history of granting zoning changes to well-connected developers and strip-mining companies based on the flimsiest of justifications. Last November, Cecil County votes had a chance to elect to Council experienced, independent-minded people who are not rubber stamps fo the County Executive’s administration, but they declined to do so. As they say, elections have consequences. Unfortunately, many times those consequences are suffered by those without political clout.
