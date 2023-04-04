Let me get this straight. Following the advice of the County Land Use and Developmental Services Department, the County Council unanimously refused to approve a common-sense zoning change that would have prevented a 25-year-old apartment building in Bayview – which nobody has complained about – from having to be torn down? With the result that four tenants will have to relocate, a building will be demolished, and the entire property sold to a developer?


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.