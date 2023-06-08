Cecil County Government has a 2010 Comprehensive Plan that outlines high density growth development in Elkton and North East with the projected impact. The plan also presents the idea of “Community Character” that creates a sense of place. In North East, the Community Character consists of recreational activities with marinas, a State park, boating, camping, shopping and dining on Main Street. Chesapeake Club in North East, was a golf course community with beautiful homes, landscaped gardens, and paths. Since the course closed and was sold, the grounds have become overgrown and unattractive. The Cecil County Planning Commission along with out of town Developers have approved a preliminary plan for the Chesapeake Club community that would add 401 new homes, 100 townhouses and 228 apartments. Their sense of place for Chesapeake Club does not appear to be aligned with why existing residents moved here. Because of this, the Cecil CAN(Citizen Action Network) was formed and mobilized and has Facebook presence for more information.


