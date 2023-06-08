Cecil County Government has a 2010 Comprehensive Plan that outlines high density growth development in Elkton and North East with the projected impact. The plan also presents the idea of “Community Character” that creates a sense of place. In North East, the Community Character consists of recreational activities with marinas, a State park, boating, camping, shopping and dining on Main Street. Chesapeake Club in North East, was a golf course community with beautiful homes, landscaped gardens, and paths. Since the course closed and was sold, the grounds have become overgrown and unattractive. The Cecil County Planning Commission along with out of town Developers have approved a preliminary plan for the Chesapeake Club community that would add 401 new homes, 100 townhouses and 228 apartments. Their sense of place for Chesapeake Club does not appear to be aligned with why existing residents moved here. Because of this, the Cecil CAN(Citizen Action Network) was formed and mobilized and has Facebook presence for more information.
The apartments would be shoehorned into a tract of land between Delaplane and what had been the golf course 17th fairway. In the preceding plat of 1987, the original plan for apartments were to be built along Irishtown Road, not route 272. Current residents along the fairway were told by their developers that the land behind them would not be developed, but a buffer to Delaplane.
Traffic volume would greatly increase with approximately 1,500 additional vehicles crawling through Main St. to get to the development. The Comprehensive plan expected traffic during peak hour congestion to worsen.
The schools are very near or at maximum capacity. Parents and teachers at the January Planning Commission meeting were quick to point that out. A new North East high school is planned to be built in the future.
At the Planning Commission’s meeting on February 22nd, the Commission voted to approve the Concept Plan. The next step for the Commission and Developers is the presentation of a Preliminary Plan. At this point, the concerns of the community will have to be addressed. It would be beneficial if all the parties involved, including the residents, could meet prior to the next Planning Commission meeting to discuss the schools, traffic, relocating the apartments, and incorporating complementary recreational elements for a new “sense of place” that would make Chesapeake Club an attractive place to live.
___
Ginny Jackson North East Cecil CAN (Citizen Action Network)
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.