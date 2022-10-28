Just to be clear, I voted for Trump in 2020 and have voted for Andy Harris six times. I am not a liberal and don’t want to be one. But recently I have been watching people in this country take sides like we are preparing for war. What I am hearing the politicians and hosts of my favorite shows say seems so angry and a little bit crazy. And I think they are just trying to make me angry so I’ll blame the Democrats for everything and vote for my party, Republican.
So, I just said to myself I’m done listening to the noise and I will see just what I can find out about Andy Harris before I vote for him a seventh time. I want to know what he has done for Cecil County and for my family. So, I searched his name and found the congressional website that tells how your representative votes on bills, and this is what I read:
He voted against the Fairness for 9/11 Families Act and he was one of only 31 members of congress that voted against it. Who the hell votes against helping 9/11 families?
He voted against creating funding for school-based mental health service providers. After covid and all the stress our kids are under, he voted against helping them. Most schools don’t even have a dedicated mental health worker right now.
He voted against programs for supporting violence intervention. I thought we wanted to do whatever we can to stop violence?
He voted against a bill to extend funding for the Peace Corp.
He voted against a bill to protect whistleblowers.
He voted against the inflation reduction act. I have heard so many stories about what is in the bill, I looked. So, he voted against corporations paying a minimum of 15% income tax: medicare being able to negotiate with the drug companies on prices (they didn’t already?): seniors paying no more than $2,000 a year for medicine and no more than $35 a month for insulin: funding to help in the production of clean energy and credits for people who want to buy solar panels, electric cars or trucks and efficient appliances.
He voted against an assault weapons ban, (at first, I was okay with him voting no, but I am sick of watching kids being afraid to go to school).
He voted against the right to contraception act. He doesn’t think you should be allowed to use birth control!!! I had to read that one three times to be sure.
He voted against the women’s health protection act, which is basically the right to choose if you want to have an abortion. He said he would vote for a ban on abortion nationwide.
He voted against the honoring our pact act. Which is providing healthcare to our veterans that were exposed to toxic substances during their military service.
I was so disgusted by that last one I stopped looking. I read enough.
All of these votes were in the last four months. From what I could see he seems to be for corporations instead of seniors, families and the military. I think we can do better. He is voting against bills that could really help people. Did he do that because they were initiated by democrats? Is that how things work now? So, this time I am actually going to vote for his competition the democrat Heather Mizeur. Maybe next time the republicans will come up with a better candidate that actually votes to help me and my family.
