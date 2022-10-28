Just to be clear, I voted for Trump in 2020 and have voted for Andy Harris six times. I am not a liberal and don’t want to be one. But recently I have been watching people in this country take sides like we are preparing for war. What I am hearing the politicians and hosts of my favorite shows say seems so angry and a little bit crazy. And I think they are just trying to make me angry so I’ll blame the Democrats for everything and vote for my party, Republican.

