Editor’s Note: This letter was submitted in response to a letter published in the April 12, 2023 edition of the Cecil Whig, written by Charles Jolly of Galena.
Mr. Jolly’s opinion of April 12 defends the use of Mifepristone (known as the abortion pill). The first half of his piece outlines his personal varied background credentials. Then he launches into the rigors of FDA approval of all medicines. He believes that the Texas judge is unprecedented in issuing an injunction against the distribution of this FDA approved drug. He reasons that since the abortion pill is considered safe, its purpose of ending a life should continue to be used.
But then during the second half of his opinion, he plunges into his interpretation of the rational used by those who oppose abortion. In my view, he misses the mark, and thus, this response.
Of course, abortion is a heavily debated and contentious issue. We have those who believe that an unwanted (for a multitude of reasons) child can be discarded...usually under the guise of ‘Women’s Health.’ They see the developing person as merely a flap of inanimate matter with no standing. Then there are those of us who recognize that ALL humanity began in the womb. Surely, we can agree that the stages of life after birth are to be valued...infant, toddler, child, adult, and into old age. We outlaw murder at every stage after birth as being morally reprehensible. But some believe that a life, as yet unknown and unseen, before birth does not deserve this same protection from termination. Every one of us must have existed before our birth; otherwise, we could not exist now.
Mr. Jolly assumes that those who oppose abortion do so based on the teaching of various Christian churches. He reasons correctly that our country is composed of myriad religions (and there are those with no faith at all). Undoubtedly, he cannot believe that those of diverse dogma do accept killing. For many of us who have a background in biblically based doctrine, our opposition to abortion does not involve disapproval of a deity, or infusion of a soul into a body, or future retribution in the hereafter. I suspect I am not the only one who holds a deep sense of gratitude and wonder for this life. No matter the circumstance, I would wager that if given the choice of living, or never having been born, almost all would opt to have had the opportunity to taste this life. It has NOTHING to do with religion or of politics. It is simply an understanding that life is precious and does not begin at the moment of birth.
I wonder how many who are living now do so because their mothers did not have access to abortion. I am glad I am here. I suspect the same is true of Mr. Jolly.
___
-Rebecca J. Demmler Childs, Md.
