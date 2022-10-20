Saturday, 10/15/22, the Cecil County Farm Museum held its largest fundraising event of the year...our 2022 Heritage-Day/Apple-Butter Festival. With over 600 counted vehicles and 1,500 attendees it was the largest event we have hosted. This certainly is not possible without the help of many, many people.
On behalf of the CCFMRAC Matt Stauffer and myself want to take a moment to thank the following, for without them, this event is not possible:
* Our CCFMRAC Board of Directors, for their leadership, planning and behind the scene efforts.
* Our members and volunteer workers that gave their time and effort in support of our museum’s
mission of “helping preserve Cecil County’s rich agricultural heritage,,.
*The “Vendors” that professionally and efficiently served our visiting pubric.
*The “Demonstrators” (both inside and outside) that shared a wealth of educational information on a variety of Ag related topics.
*The Cecil County School of Technology’s students and their instructors in the following programs: Ag Sciences (Rachael Coffey); Landscaping & Horticulture Production (Brittany Rigdon); Diesel Tech (Brian Seccurro) and the ATA academy (Rebecca Kelly).
*The 1,500 visitors/patrons that spent time with us and made this day’s event “special” for our nonprofit Organization.
ln closing, Matt, myself and our entire CCFMRAC Board of Directors and members are proud to help serve and be a part of our local community. We invite you to visit both our web-site and Facebook pages throughout the year to see what we are doing and how we are progressing, and maybe consider getting involved with our Cecil County Farm Museum & Regional Agricultural Center organization.
