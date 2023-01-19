I am curious to know how a tiny group of Cecil County Republican Central Committee members were able to overturn the will of the people in a legal election. Three majority elected members were removed for “violating bylaw violations”. I voted for these individuals because they were independent-minded and placed the interests of our County above partisan politics. Their removal was pre-emptive because they had not actually been seated. It was retroactive, in that their political sins were committed before they were elected. Few of us could pass that kind of test, including the commissars of the CCRCC.


