I am curious to know how a tiny group of Cecil County Republican Central Committee members were able to overturn the will of the people in a legal election. Three majority elected members were removed for “violating bylaw violations”. I voted for these individuals because they were independent-minded and placed the interests of our County above partisan politics. Their removal was pre-emptive because they had not actually been seated. It was retroactive, in that their political sins were committed before they were elected. Few of us could pass that kind of test, including the commissars of the CCRCC.
The removal process was conducted in secret among this politburo without the benefit of transparency, due process, or even testimony from the accused. I ask our County Ethics board, our Elections board, and our courts to investigate this flagrant transgression of the public trust. Why bother holding elections if the voter’s will can be so readily smothered?
House Speaker McCarthy, when asked about the unethical practices of newly elected Representative George Santos, said. “The voters of his district have elected him. He is seated. He is part of the Republican conference.” Republican leaders in Cecil County evidently have an even lower standard. They prefer to gag those who do not follow the party orthodoxy as they view it. We have far too many uncontested seats at election time as it is. Now even those we choose, can be easily replaced by fiat, by a bunch of self-important political popinjays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.