Sadly, much misinformation about Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) is surfacing from various elected officials and the so-called “conservative slate” of Board of Education (BOE) candidates who want to “Save Our Children.” Yes, these candidates are technically “Cecil County parents,” (as listed on an inaccurate and deceiving mailer), but none actually have current CCPS students (and two never have). Perhaps their false statements and identification of supposed problems result from being so far removed from the realities of what is truly happening in our schools. However, since their campaigns are primarily funded by political committees, candidates, and other political leaders (who are also fairly removed from the realities of CCPS), it seems like a desperate and discouraging attempt to take over all levels of government—and it does NOT belong in education. It would be disastrous.

