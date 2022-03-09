When will Ms. Hornberger and Mr. Appel start allocating the federal CARES and ARPA money? Mr. Appel said in the summer that there was no hurry to spend it. Summer, fall, and winter have passed with no perceptible plan. This indicates a complete lack of understanding of the difficulties some people still face. The money is to be used to help those most affected by the pandemic. Some families lost their primary breadwinner. The ARPA money alone is $20 million for 2022 and $20 million for 2023 up to 2026. Time is of the essence. Hornberger needs to request public input, ask some qualified experts in several fields, then thoughtfully disburse it for the people of Cecil County.
Cecil County did receive some federal CARES Act money for Project Open Space. The grant was $1.1 million. Instead of providing a new turf field at Rising Sun High School that was slated next for the field upgrade, it is going to Elkton High School. The turf field costs $800,000. What about the remaining $300,000? Since the county budget has a $21 M surplus, why not use $500,000 to provide the turf field for RSHS also? Then all the high school fields would be upgraded.
Renovations were done to the Administration Building for Hornberger and her big legal department. The cost of those renovations is purported to have been $90.000 to $100,000. This was paid for with CARES Act money! The federal taxpayer relief money intended to help residents most severely affected by the pandemic. Remember, this is the same money that James Appel said we are in no hurry to utilize. How does the legal suite qualify as CARES Act money at all much less a top priority?
Prior to Hornberger’s administration, the county used to have one lawyer and an assistant. Hornberger now has two lawyers and three legislative aides. What is Hornberger doing that requires a whole legal department instead of one lawyer? If Scott Lawrence is as good as claimed why do we need a whole team? Why should the taxpayers pay for all these people? What does it say about Hornberger’s opinion of Cecil Countians that she could not find a local lawyer and instead hired one from Annapolis? He still commutes from Annapolis at taxpayer’s expense in his new county-provided Chevrolet Tahoe. The second lawyer is not local either. None of this should be tolerated by Cecil Countians.
