As many of you know, Cecil County Public Schools has been “fully funded” in terms of Maintenance of Effort. When you read “fully funded” you think how wonderful it is that the school systems are being funded to the fullest; well there are some things that need to be cleared up in those regards.
Some may say the use of the term “fully funded” is being used to mislead the general public. Maintenance of Effort is the minimum funding level required by law. As our county executive and county council are saying they have “fully funded” the public schools, they are “fully funding” us based on the amount required by law, not fully funding us based on our needs as a school system.
I encourage you to reread that first portion and let that sink in for a moment. The county has funded our schools to the fullest because that is what the law has told them to do, but we are not funding based on the requests from the actual school system itself.
Even though the budget for Cecil County Schools has been completed and there is no change for the upcoming year, this does not mean we need to silence ourselves until next year’s budget.
As a community, we need to continue to attend meetings, ask uncomfortable questions, and continue to advocate for our schools. I cannot begin to express how important it is we let our voices be heard. We are adults and are fully capable of speaking for ourselves and politely expressing our opinions.
Our school systems are filled wall to wall with children who depend on us as educators to advocate for them. Educators go to work day in and day out fighting for the needs of their students and being the voice that those children deserve.
Now is the time more than ever that we bond together as a community and express our concerns over the funding being provided to our schools.
It is uncertain right now where the financial changes are going to happen within the school system, but one thing is certain, Cecil County Public Schools is filled with educators, administrators, and leaders who will always make the best decision for the students.
Let us join together as a united front, fight for our children, fight for our schools, and continue to be the voice for our youth. It takes a village and we are that village.
