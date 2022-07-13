I am supporting Adam Streight for the House of Delegates, district 35B, in Cecil County. Adam is a career law enforcement professional, the majority of it in Cecil County, who has made public safety his primary platform.
If elected, Adam would be the only law enforcement officer in the General Assembly Annapolis. This would allow him to battle the progressive officials, who have passed laws making it more difficult for a police officer to do his job or to let criminals off with reduced sentences putting them back on the street. Adam would be the only one with credentials to be a subject matter expert to counter any future bad legislation in the general assembly. His second amendment credentials are unparalleled as he has carried a regulated firearm for over his 23-year career in Cecil County. He has served on a joint agency drug task force working to rid the county of the opioid scourge that plagues us. Adam also knows how to make our schools safer, especially if the county government continues to not fund essential security upgrades.
The incumbent has done virtually nothing in his eight years in Annapolis to improve public safety in Cecil County. We cannot afford another four years of inaction. Please support and vote for Adam Streight, delegate 35B, to make our communities in Cecil County safer.
