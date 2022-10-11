An important election is less than a month away, and as an independent voter, I’m urging other Cecil County voters to write in Joyce Bowlsbey and Phyllis Kilby, candidates for County Council in Districts 2 and 4, respectively.
I am concerned about the direction the county is going. When I moved to Cecil County 18 years ago, we had a bipartisan Board of County Commissioners, and although I certainly did not agree with everything they did (I was president of the Cecil Land Use Alliance for several years), I could always reasonably expect that a variety of views would be represented, and sometimes good ideas came from unexpected sources. We now have Charter Government and for the past ten years have had one-party rule. That is itself a cause for concern, but in the upcoming election, if we voters are not careful, we risk putting in office a slate of candidates with a pernicious kind of groupthink, inevitably leading to more bad policy and budgeting by the County Executive and a majority of the County Council.
We are already dealing with harmful policies from the current administration, involving minimum funding for schools and libraries and lack of support for our Sherriff’s deputies. Furthermore, the county’s economic development vision seems limited to more huge warehouses and strip mining, arranged behind closed doors in the County Administration Building. The shortsightedness of the current approach means that we’ll be unable to attract desirable new tech and service businesses to the county — and the increased tax base they bring — because skilled workers with families will not want to move to a place where school funding is “maintenance of effort” and the government seems to be run by an inexperienced cabal with an ideological tunnel vision.
We need people on County Council who are not rubber stamps for one point of view. Joyce and Phyllis together represent many years of experience in business, agriculture, civic service, and local government. They are used to thinking “out of the box”. Their knowledge and vision will be a needed breath of fresh air on the County Council. With paper ballots, it is easy to vote for write-in candidates: in the space provided, simply write in “Joyce Bowlsbey” for Council District 2 and “Phyllis Kilby” for Council District 4.
