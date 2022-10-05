The proposed amendment to the County charter (Question “D”) intends to create a County Ethics Commission: The proposed new charter amendment says five members would be appointed. Three, including the chair, would be appointed by the County Executive, and two appointed by the Council, to serve a four-year term. They will be “assisted” in their duties by the County Attorney, who reports to the County Executive.
I think this “watchdog” committee should be as independent as possible, comprised of County voters/taxpayers. (There is no mention of a residency requirement, so we can probably expect to see more Annapolis political consultants appointed.) All candidates should be appointed with the advice and consent of the Council who best represent the will of the people, not the interests of the administration in power. The chair should be chosen from among his or her peers on the commission. Legal counsel should be from an independent source as well. We are woefully short of effective checks and balances in our County government.
The proposed three-vote puppet majority (with Chair) would completely insulate the County Executive and all the County offices that report to her from any possible scrutiny. The icing on the cake is mandatory consultation with the County Attorney, another administration gatekeeper. This arrangement is perfectly engineered to hide the uncomfortable truth from serious inquiry.
This looks like a power grab. Putin could not have made a cozier arrangement with the Politburo. Send this one back to the drawing board for a truly independent citizen commission.
