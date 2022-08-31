I was happy to hear that PHYLLIS KILBY announced this evening that she will be waging a write-in campaign for the County Council District 4 seat. Phyllis and her family have been respected members of our Cecil County community for well over 50 years. Phyliss served 8 years as a county commissioner before Cecil County switched to a charter style of government in 2012. She runs the very popular Kilby Cream Farm and Dairy with her husband and family. She’s paid her dues. She gains nothing by stepping up to run a campaign in the current political environment.

