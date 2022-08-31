I was happy to hear that PHYLLIS KILBY announced this evening that she will be waging a write-in campaign for the County Council District 4 seat. Phyllis and her family have been respected members of our Cecil County community for well over 50 years. Phyliss served 8 years as a county commissioner before Cecil County switched to a charter style of government in 2012. She runs the very popular Kilby Cream Farm and Dairy with her husband and family. She’s paid her dues. She gains nothing by stepping up to run a campaign in the current political environment.
So why is she running? Because the current County Council is not acting as a check and balance of the executive branch as originally intended. It is being stacked with cronies of the current executive. Cronies that are rubber stamping everything the executive puts in front of them. Phyllis believes in taking a stance when needed yet willing to compromise to get things done when that’s the better option. We need more politicians like PHYLLIS KILBY who do not care if you’re a Republican, a Democrat or an Independent. She wants what’s best for the citizens of Cecil County. ALL of it’s citizens, regardless of whether they supported her or the other candidate.
REMEMBER, although Phyllis is representing District 4, everyone in the county votes for the County Council seats. The candidates have to live in the district they represent but everyone county-wide votes for them.
Thank you, Phyllis. You’ve got my support and the support of many folks in Cecil County.
