Dear Editor,
Politics is a messy game, like sports but with headaches as opposed to head injuries. It’s something many people like to ignore, but if done that way can affect our lives and those of our peers.
We had four years of consistent growth and a thriving economy that is now in ruin because of the consequences of an election. People should be more aware now than ever as taxation makes their paychecks smaller while inflation destroys the spending power of what they have left.
Cecil County voted heavily in favor of Donald Trump and his policies, and the ramifications of Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer are weighing heavy on her residents. And while the Democrats wreak havoc in Washington, their supporters have been getting into office in Cecil County by masking themselves with the Republican brand.
We saw taxes rise as high as the traffic while warehouses popped up in the county. We watched them spend our tax dollars frivolously while some choose between paying for their gas or their groceries. We watched these officials preach conservatism on their billboards and mailers while carrying out leftist-aligned mandates such as CRT and mask mandates in our children’s schools. And we have watched them treat their critics with the same bitter scorn and mockery that Donald Trump and his supporters receive from Democrats.
Starting in 2020, we began making headway in pushing these bad apples out of public office. And following the recent primary, we’re set to have a county council that will work with the County Executive rather than stymie the effort to reduce taxes and spending.
Rather than accepting defeat gracefully, the bad apples are making a last-ditch effort to keep their hold on our paychecks with a write-in campaign to stop the “Trumpers” from getting into the council.
The public support of these write-ins is predominately from the Democratic element of Cecil County; the kind who would never stop going on about January 6th, Russia, and evidently spend their free time tagging “Traitor” with red spray paint on the campaign signs for Dan Cox and Andy Harris on Route 40. Meanwhile the signs for Al Miller and the other “Republican” write-ins are untouched.
I would ask every voter in Cecil County, which was one of Donald Trump’s largest strongholds in Maryland, if they are okay with the wolves in sheep’s skins getting into office and furthering the far-left goal of taking control over their children’s upbringing and forcing needles with untested vaccines into your arms.
Red flags are everywhere if you only look. When you go into the voting booth for early voting and November 8th, make sure you keep your children’s welfare and your quality of life in mind. Consider what another two or more years of unfettered Biden-style policies will have.
-Ryan Farmer
Port Deposit, Md.
